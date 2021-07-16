Hypercholesterolemia: The 6 Harvard Recommended Staples for Lowering High Cholesterol



Integrating in the diet the consumption of whole foods, rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, is essential to reduce blood cholesterol.

It is no secret to say that high cholesterol (also known as hypercholesterolemia) is one of the most latent enemies of cardiovascular health. In fact, heart disease is known to be the world’s leading cause of death, and cases of related conditions in the United States are on the rise. Fortunately, medical and nutritional experts agree that diet has a powerful effect on cholesterol and other risk factors. Therefore, one of the most powerful measures to reduce cholesterol is to make some changes in the foods that we usually include as part of the daily diet, integrating basic and nutritious products reduces LDL, the harmful particle that carries cholesterol and contributes to atherosclerosis that clogs the arteries. So having high levels of cholesterol, especially “bad” LDL, is linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Therefore low levels of low “good” HDL cholesterol and high triglycerides are also associated with an increased risk.

Based on this, we took on the task of selecting Six of the most recommended superfoods by Harvard University experts, to reduce bad cholesterol through various ways. Some shine for their soluble fiber content, others provide polyunsaturated fats and there are also those that contain plant sterols and stanols, which prevent the body from absorbing cholesterol.

1. Legumes

One of the groups of most recommended foods in any healthy diet It is the wonderful family of legumes, and they are also a staple in any vegetarian diet. Among the most recommended variants are beans, peas and lentils, they attract special attention for their high in fiber, minerals and proteins. According to Harvard researchers, replacing the consumption of refined grains and processed meats in the diet with legumes is a habit that greatly reduces the risk of heart disease. According to a review of 26 controlled studies, eating 1/2 cup (100 grams) of legumes per day was found to be effective in lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol by an average of 6.6 mg / dl, compared to those people who do not consume legumes. Best of all, they are highly accessible, versatile, and linked to other health benefits.

2. Avocados

Avocados are simply the perfect food, it is one of the higher nutrient density fruits and they are a great ally in heart health. They are a rich source of monounsaturated fats and fiber, two nutrients that help lower “bad” LDL and increase “good” HDL cholesterol. In fact, there are clinical studies supporting the cholesterol-lowering effect of avocados, such is the case of a particular reference in which it was found that adults are overweight and obese with high LDL cholesterol who ate an avocado a day reduced their LDL levels by as much as 30%. In addition, integrating them into the diet as a source of healthy fats is a great success for health and weight.

3. Almonds and walnuts

It is no secret to say that nuts are a nutritional treasure: they are high in monounsaturated fats and are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, a type of polyunsaturated fat associated with heart health. The variants most recommended by Harvard experts are almonds and walnuts, which are particularly rich in L-arginine, an amino acid that helps the body produce nitric oxide. Which is helpful in controlling blood pressure. Another genius is that they provide phytosterols, plant compounds that are structurally similar to cholesterol and help lower cholesterol by blocking its absorption in the intestines. Last but not least it is worth mentioning that they shine for their richness in minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are helpful in lowering blood pressure and lowering the risk of heart disease. Eating a daily serving of walnuts is linked to a 28% lower risk of fatal and non-fatal heart disease.

4. Fatty fish

We won’t tire of talking about the immense nutritional and medicinal benefits associated with eating more fish. Fatty fish are the perfect dietary addition for cardiovascular health, options like salmon and mackerel are excellent sources of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. It is well known that omega-3 supports heart health by increasing “good” HDL cholesterol and reduces the risk of inflammation and stroke. There is a recent study in which it was found that adults who ate tuna or other baked or grilled fish at least once a week: they had a 27% lower risk of stroke. That is why it is essential to bet on healthy preparations such as baked, steam and iron, in addition fatty fish are low in calories and one of the best sources of proteins of high biological value. They benefit weight loss and accelerate metabolismThey also protect brain health.

5. Berries and other fruits

Fruit is an excellent addition to a heart-healthy diet for a number of reasons. However, some are more recommended: those that are rich in soluble fiber, the reason is simple and that is because it significantly helps reduce cholesterol levels. In such a way that its recurrent consumption helps the body to get rid of cholesterol and prevents the liver from producing this compound. Fruits rich in a type of fruit are particularly recommended. soluble fiber called pectin that lowers cholesterol by up to 10%It is found in fruits such as apples, grapes, citrus fruits, and strawberries. They are also fruits that contain bioactive compounds that help prevent heart disease and other chronic diseases due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Experts specifically advise the consumption of berries and grapes, which are particularly rich sources of these plant compounds, which are helpful in increasing “good” HDL and reducing “bad” LDL cholesterol.

6. Bitter chocolate and cocoa

Not all chocolates are the same, in fact normally commercial chocolates are not a good option due to their high in sugar and saturated fat. Dark chocolate is the most recommended, which is obtained from cocoa and according to research, both have been positioned as a great ally to reduce “bad” LDL cholesterol. According to a recent study, healthy adults drank a cocoa drink twice a day for a month: experienced a reduction in “bad” LDL cholesterol of 0.17 mmol / l (6.5 mg / dl). Dark chocolate is also an extraordinary ally in lowering high blood pressure and increasing HDL cholesterol. Cocoa and dark chocolate also appear to protect “bad” LDL cholesterol in the blood from oxidation, which is a key cause of heart disease. The secret? Bet on dark chocolate with a cocoa content of 75 to 85% or more.

