Hyo Joo Kim wins HSBC Women’s World Cup with comeback and Carlota Ciganda is seventh

The South Korean Hyo joo kim won the title in the HSBC Women’s Golf World Cup, tournament of LPGA Tour which has been played in Singapore, thanks to a 64-stroke card on the last day that gave her the victory with 17 under par and one advantage over the Australian Hannah green., while the Spanish Carlota Ciganda finished seventh to six of the winner.

Hannah green, winner of the PGA Championships In 2019, he was at the top of the table until the last two holes of the tournament, but he committed two bogeys and served the title on a platter to Hyo joo kim, who made eight birdies, without fail. It was the fourth LPGA title of Kim, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship.

The China Xiyu lin, who faced the last day as a solo leader, closed the tournament with his worst card (71) and finished third, tied with the Thai Patty tavatanakit and the South Korean Inbee Park.

The Spanish Carlota Ciganda he hit his second best run, with 68 strokes, and finished seventh with a total of 11 under par, six behind the winner. Azahara Munoz he also obtained his best record, a 69 that gave him the final 28th position.

The Mexican Gaby lopezOn the contrary, he had his worst day on the course at Sentosa Golf Club. She had started fourth but the 73 strokes of her last round relegated her to seventh place, tied with Carlota Ciganda.

The defending champion, the South Korean Sung hyun park, ranked 57th with five over par in the tournament total.

Final ranking

-17 Hyo Joo Kim (KOR) 67 68 72 64

-16 Hannah Green (AUS) 71 66 66 69

-15 Xiyu Lin (CHN) 67 68 67 71

. Inbee Park (KOR) 64 69 70 70

. Patty Tavatanakit (TAI) 70 70 68 65

-12 So-Yeon Ryu (KOR) 67 69 70 70

-11 In Gee Chun (KOR) 71 69 66 71

. Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 69 67 73 68

. Lydia Ko (NZL) 69 68 69 71

. Gaby Lopez (MEX) 68 71 65 73