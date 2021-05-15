Hyo Joo Kim sentenced to 64 on the last day; Carlota Ciganda, seventh

05/02/2021 at 11:57 AM CEST

EFE

The South Korean Hyo Joo Kim claimed the title at the women’s golf World Cup, which was played in Singapore, thanks to a 64 card on the last day that gave her the victory with 17 under par and a single advantage over the Australian Hannah Green.

The Spanish Carlota Ciganda caught her second best run, with 68 strokes, and finished seventh with a total of 11 under par, six behind the winner. Azahara Muñoz also obtained his best record, a 69 that gave him the final 28th position.

The Mexican Gaby López, on the other hand, had her worst day on the Sentosa Golf Club course. She had started fourth but the 73 strokes on her last run relegated her to seventh place, tied with Carlota Ciganda.

Hannah Green, 2019 PGA Women’s Championship winner, was at the top of the table until the last two holes of the tournament, but committed two bogeys and served the title on a plate to Hyo Joo Kim, who achieved eight birdies, without fail.

The Chinese Xiyu Lin, who faced the last day as a solo leader, closed the tournament with her worst card (71) and finished third, tied with the Thai Patty Tavatanakit and the South Korean Inbee Park.

The defending champion, the South Korean Sung Hyun Park, ranked 57th with five over par in the total of the tournament.