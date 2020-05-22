The long-awaited collaboration of the two great pop singers, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, finally premiered this Friday, May 22, ‘Rain On Me’. Look at all the details.

The fans of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande You can’t believe it: this Friday, May 22, one of the songs that will mark 2020 has already been released, ‘Rain on me’, considered in social networks as the anthem to disco music.

The official video will be released in the afternoon and expectations are high. Simply its audio has achieved millions of views on different platforms. 2,311,815 views in Youtube! Lady Gaga was in charge of uploading it to her official account.

‘Rain On Me’ is the second song that the New York artist presents for her sixth studio album Chromatic, On sale next May 29. In February he released ‘Stupid love’, another song that brought us forward to his passion to regain the flavor of disco music.

Undoubtedly, fans of Lady Gaga are excited to remember the beginnings of Lady Gaga with her first studio album and back to the 80s, a time of music remembered by the greatest and now, enjoyed by the youngest in this way.

From the music specialist portal, Los 40, they perfectly described this new musical theme by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga: “The song allows the vocal brilliance of both artists at different times both on the bridge, in the chorus and in the outro They play with their harmonies exchanging lows and highs. They don’t compete to get to the high notes but they balance throughout the song. “

‘Rain On Me’ was composed by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Nija Charles, Rami Yacoub, Boys Noize, Martin Bresso, Matthew Burns and BloodPop, these last three managers of the production of the same, and includes the sample of Gwen McCrae.

Through social media, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga congratulated each other on the work. Not to mention the desperate comments from colleagues and fans who couldn’t wait for the premiere of ‘Rain On Me’.

But without a doubt, the reflection made by the 26-year-old in her last Instagram post was what made more than one tear: “I once knew a woman who knew pain as I did, who cried as much as I did. I did, she drank as much wine as I did, she ate as much pasta as I did and her heart was as big as her entire body. She immediately became a brother to me. She then took my hand and invited me to form Part of his wonderful world of chromatics and together we had to make clear how precious and healing the damn cry is. I hope this makes you all feel as animated as it made us feel. I love you Lady Gaga, you wonderful superwoman. “

Lady Gaga, in her last post, did the same: “I once felt like I was crying so much that I would never stop. Instead of fighting him, I thought about bringing him, I can do difficult things. @Arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship” .

We leave the official audio for you to enjoy. Subscribe to Lady Gaga’s YouTube channel and so, this Friday afternoon, you will have the video clip to dance and sing.

