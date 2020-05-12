New York, USA

The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine has shown mixed results against coronavirus in early studies, but a new article from New York experts suggests that combining it with the dietary supplement zinc sulfate could create a more effective treatment.

Research by the Grossman School of Medicine at the University of NY It was published on a prepress medical portal this Monday, meaning it has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The records of approximately 900 patients with COVID-19 were reviewed in the analysis, with approximately half undergoing zinc sulfate doses along with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin.

The other half only received hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Those who received the triple drug combination were 1.5 times more likely to recover sufficiently to be discharged, and were 44% less likely to die, compared to those exposed to the double drug combination.

However, the average time patients spent in the hospital (six days), the time they spent on a ventilator (five days), or the total amount of oxygen required did not change.

Principal investigator and infectious disease specialist Joseph Rahimian told . that it was the first study to compare those two combinations.

“The next logical step would be to do a prospective study to see if this holds true for the people you are providing zinc, and then observe and compare, “he said.

Hydroxychloroquine has been proposed as a treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 virus because it has antiviral properties that have been demonstrated in laboratory settings, but not in people.

Specialist Joseph Rahimian told . that it was the first study to compare the two combinations.

.