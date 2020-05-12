American research, first to analyze the substances together, has not yet been peer-reviewed

Hydroxychloroquine, used against malaria, has shown mixed results against the new coronavirus in initial studies, but a new article from experts in New York suggests that combining it with zinc sulfate dietary supplement could create a more effective treatment.

The research of Grossman School of Medicine gives New York University was published on a medical website on Monday, 11, but has not yet been peer reviewed.

The records of approximately 900 patients with covid-19 were analyzed, of which half were subjected to doses of zinc sulfate together with hydroxychloroquine and antibiotic azithromycin. The other half received only hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Those who were treated with the triple drug combination had 1.5 times more likely to recover enough to be discharged and presented 44% less chance of dyingcompared to those exposed to the dual drug combination.

However, the average time spent by patients in the hospital (six days), the time spent on the ventilator (five days) or the total amount of oxygen needed were not changed.

The study’s principal investigator and infectious disease specialist, Joseph Rahimian, told . that this was the first survey to compare the two combinations.

Hydroxychloroquine has been proposed as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2 virus because it has antiviral properties demonstrated in the laboratory, but not in people. / .

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.