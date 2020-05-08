The treatment of malaria repeatedly classified by U.S. President Donald Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the new coronavirus and also advocated by President Jair Bolsonaro has again failed to show a benefit in hospitalized patients with covid-19. Although the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has certain limitations, doctors reported that the use of hydroxychloroquine did not decrease the number of patients who needed respiratory assistance or the risk of death.

“We saw no association between obtaining this drug and the chance of dying or being intubated,” lead researcher Neil Schluger told . in a telephone interview. “Patients who received the drug did not seem to do better.”

Among patients who received hydroxychloroquine, 32.3% ended up needing a ventilator or dying, compared with 14.9% of patients who did not receive the drug. But doctors were more likely to give hydroxychloroquine to sicker patients, so researchers at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center adjusted rates to explain this. They concluded that the drug may not have hurt patients, but it clearly did not help.

Hydroxychloroquine, which is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, has also shown no benefit when combined with the antibiotic azithromycin, Schluger’s team said. Azithromycin alone also showed no benefit.

Last month, doctors at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported that hydroxychloroquine did not help patients with covid-19 and may pose a greater risk of death.

This analysis of medical records showed a mortality rate of 28% when the drug was administered in addition to standard treatments, compared to 11% with standard treatment alone.

In the last study, 811 patients received hydroxychloroquine and 565 did not. “the study should not be considered to rule out benefits or harm” for the drug, the researchers said. Randomized trials, the gold standard for testing new therapies, should continue, they added.

