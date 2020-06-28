The PSA group will launch in 2021 a pilot project for hydrogen electric vans to study their behavior and viability in more realistic environments and conditions that could mark a turning point in the company’s sustainable business strategy.

In a society increasingly concerned about the environment and renewable energy, the automotive sector is diversifying its offer in the market with electric vehicles, but they could welcome hydrogen versions in experimental projects such as those that the PSA group with its vans in 2021.

The PSA group has announced that throughout 2021 They are going to start an experimental fleet of electric hydrogen vans to find out how they operate within a real environment and thus see their future profitability for a much greater commitment.

In an online conference of the PSA group, the head of commercial vehicles Xavier Peugeot, has advanced who are planning to launch fuel cell hydrogen models by 2021 in an experimental project, in addition to having the intention that all its commercial vehicles have a fully electric version for next year.

The commitment to the hydrogen fuel cell is in line with the plans of the PSA group focused on reducing emissions, and that is why in this experimental project They will put into circulation a fleet of hydrogen vehicles to know their performance in a more realistic environment.

It should be noted that hydrogen technology has a series of advantages and disadvantages that all manufacturers take into account and which must deal with each of their commercial strategies. For example, hydrogen technology has autonomy and recharge time in its favor; but instead it has the disadvantages of greater economic investment and a practically non-existent recharging infrastructure.

What is more clear is that the PSA group wants that by 2021 all its commercial vehicles have a 100% electric version, including from light models to vans. When it comes to hydrogen electric vans, 2021 will also be a key year.

[Vía: hibridosyelectricos]