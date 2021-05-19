hydrogen reaches PSA commercials

When we talk about hydrogen cars or test one like the Toyota Mirai, we always mention that its application makes a lot of sense in large vehicles for the car. long distance transportation. This is due to the fact that it maintains the main advantage of not having polluting emissions and adds that of the rapid hydrogen recharge for a usable autonomy. In PSA it seems that they are going to work in that line and present the Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen, which is the first model of these characteristics.

It is based on the fully electric Opel Vivaro-e that we talked about a long time ago, but with the relevant modifications to be able to move with hydrogen. So introduces a fuel cell in the engine compartment that develops 45 kW (61 hp) and generates enough electricity to power your 10.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is placed under the front seats. With that capacity, it offers just 50 kilometers of autonomy.

However, the Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen has three hydrogen tanks located under the floor. They store the fuel at a pressure of 700 bar and allow a refueling in just three minutes, a time closer to what we are used to with gasoline / diesel. Once full it already offers a total autonomy of 400 kilometers, well above the 230 kilometers of the standard electric or the 330 kilometers of the one with the large battery.

All of this while keeping its load capacities intact, something of enormous importance in these commercial vehicles. The Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen will be offered in two sizes, M with 4.95 meters in length and L with 5.30 meters. It will have sliding side doors and in its rear part it will offer a capacity of between 5.3 and 6.1 cubic meters depending on the version, plus a payload of 1,100 kg. It is already anticipated that the first units of the hydrogen van will arrive this autumn.

