Bring your hair back to life with these rich treatments full of benefits for you and your hair. Don’t miss out! And start doing right now

April 17, 20207: 02 p.m.

Tired of sporting dry hair? Here we will indicate certain home remedies, which will help you achieve a hydrated and shiny mane. The creams that we will show you below only use natural ingredients, so as not to cause any type of side effect.

Treatments to show off beautiful hair

Special treatment of yogurt and honey

When creating it, it should remain as a cream, which will have many benefits for your hair, among them is the important contribution of B vitamins and other types of minerals.

Its preparation is as follows: mix a tablespoon of yogurt together with that of honey, then apply them to your hair in a dry state; leave it on for 30 minutes, and at the end wash your hair with the shampoo of your choice.

Conventional mayonnaise treatment

This home remedy is fairly easy to create and extremely inexpensive. You just have to spread a little mayonnaise on all your dry hair; When you feel that there is not a wet lock, that is when you will let it act for 30 minutes, once the time is up, wash it. You will notice it much softer and brighter!

Coconut oil treatment with aloe vera

You must mix these two ingredients very well in equal parts, then you have to apply it all over your hair before going to bed, so that in this way it can act while you rest; in the morning proceed to wash it.

Olive oil treatment along with lemon juice

Start mixing 3 teaspoons of olive oil together with the juice of 2 lemons, proceed to apply it to your dry hair, then let it work for 1 hour, although if you want you can spread it at night. The result will be the same!

At the end remove it with your shampoo, these treatments will undoubtedly bring life back to your hair.

