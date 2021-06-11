HYDRA will return in a big way to Marvel Studios

Ever since the movie Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), HYDRA has been portrayed as one of Marvel Studios’ greatest threats.

We thought that HYDRA would no longer be a problem for the Avengers in Marvel studios, especially after the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Avengers: Age of Ultron where he Baron Wolfgang von Strucker was caught and then died at the hands of Ultron in his cell.

So the evil organization was left without a leader and only made up of small disorganized groups. That is why we thought that we would never see HYDRA on Marvel studiosBut if this organism is distinguished for something, it is for knowing how to reinvent itself. For if one head is cut off, two more will take its place.

He will make a strong comeback in Captain America 4.

After the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the character of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) becomes the new Captain America. So he will be the protagonist of the fourth installment of this character. It is already being speculated that we will see Synthia schmidt, a super villain who in the comics is the daughter of Red Skull, although in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe it could be your granddaughter.

So Captain america 4 will tell the origin of HYDRA and its resurgence today. This will be enhanced with the intervention of the Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), also known as Madame hydra in the comics. In addition, we have already seen how nothing good is up to par.

But the story could get even more complicated. Since it is speculated that HYDRA I could try to control Wakanda, a country with great technology thanks to the unique deposit of Vibranium. Therefore, the conspiracy would begin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) where there would be a conflict with Atlantis Y Latveria. This would leave the region weakened, something that would take advantage of HYDRA to be able to infiltrate the events of Captain america 4.

Hopefully soon they will give more details of all the movies of Marvel studios they are preparing. While those already released, they can be seen as many times as you want in the Disney Plus streaming platform.