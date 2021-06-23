Hybrid work, telecommuting, full remote … What all the new terminology associated with labor flexibility means

As vaccination progresses and companies are recovering pre-pandemic normality, current news is filled with terms such as full remote, remote first, hybrid work, old desking and a whole series of words that seek to bring order to the chaos that has unleashed the pandemic in the way we work, to no avail.

Because when a company says it has gone first remote with hybrid workstations, hot desking, and distributed teams, we may not have a clue what they are talking about. Many of these terms are fairly new, so they do not have a consensual definition, but we are going to try to clarify them based on the information shared by the main technology companies about new ways of organizing their workforce.

Three modes of work. In the first place, we must classify the modalities in which we are currently working into three large blocks: face-to-face, teleworking and hybrid. In face-to-face jobs, the employee must go to the place where his job is carried out. In teleworking, the professional works remotely from wherever they want, whether in their own home, in a coworking or in a caravan. And in hybrid work, the templates combine both modalities, with some workers in the office and others remotely.

Hybrid work, a mixed bag. With the presence and teleworking there are not too many laps, one is in the office and the other far from it. However, the wide spectrum of options that go from one to another has begun to be called generically as hybrid work, and today we find almost as many types of this intermediate path as companies decide to make the way of working of their employees more flexible. .

In general, we understand by hybrid work those options that combine face-to-face and remote workers in the same workforce. But we find that there are companies in which teleworkers and office employees are permanent, that is, they always work in the chosen place, either at the company’s facilities or at home, while there are others in which the same workforce rotates throughout the week.

And there are also differences between the latter companies. Some companies, like Apple, have set that you work three days a week at the office and two from home. Google is also going to force 60% of its workforce to visit its facilities at least three days, but offers the possibility of working remotely for four full weeks a year. Other companies, such as Salesforce, are more flexible and give the option of visiting their headquarters between one and three days, to suit the worker. In addition, both Google and Salesforce will have some professionals who will always work in the offices and remotely. All of these options are considered hybrid work.

Remote first, full remote … More mess. And if the number of work modalities were not enough, some companies have also decided to place themselves qualifiers such as remote ok, remote equal, remote first or full remote.

In practice, almost all these English terms refer to types of hybrid work, and what they indicate is the greater or lesser predisposition of companies to have remote workers, as we already have in Engadget. Thus, remote ok companies agree to have some teleworkers, but not the majority of the workforce, remote equal companies opt for a balance between both groups and remote first companies assume that most of their employees will be away from the offices , including senior officials.

The only one of these terms that does not describe a hybrid work situation is full remote, which is the title attributed to companies whose workforce is fully teleworked, such as GitLab.

Hybrid offices. To offer the hybrid work option, companies are transforming their offices to accommodate a rotating workforce. In these circumstances, many companies have thought that it is not necessary for each employee to have their own desk and have adopted hot desking, unassigned shared tables where the employee can sit wherever they want and work with their laptop or tablet.

Other organizations, like Dropbox, are opting for a more radical option, no desking. In the offices of this cloud storage service there are no individual desks, only meeting spaces with boardroom tables where employees can sit down to work. These two ways of organizing office sites are opposed by old desking, the way some companies have decided to call the traditional desk assigned to a specific person.

Distributed teams. Finally, many companies speak of distributed teams, which are nothing more than work groups or entire departments in which their employees are not in the same physical space. Therefore, both telecommuters and hybrid workers would be part of distributed teams.