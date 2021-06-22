Hybrid or electric? What will the Mazda MX-5 NE look like

The fifth generation of the Mazda MX-5 is already on the table of engineers and designers at Mazda, so it is time to begin to know what will happen to the Mazda MX-5 NE. The popular Japanese roadster has before it the great dilemma of adapting to the new times without altering its recipe, something that will not be easy and that in one way or another will force major changes to be made at a mechanical level. Therefore, as much as it may affect the most purists, we have to get used to the idea that the MX-5 NE will be electrified one way or another.

The launch of the MX-5 NE is scheduled to take place in the period from 2023 to 2024, at which point Mazda will have already discovered its new generation of diesel and gasoline platforms and engines under the new evolution of the Skyactiv strategy. Namely, Before meeting a new MX-5, Mazda has important news to present, and that will also be a preview of what we will see in the small sports car.

Among all the planned novelties, the main ones are the premiere of a new platform designed to bring all-wheel drive or propulsion configurations to life, plus a new generation of heat engines created from a modular design, thus giving life to 4 and 6 cylinder engines, and in diesel and gasoline versions. These engines will also integrate a new step in the Skyactiv philosophy where the great novelty will be in gasoline engines, because although Mazda intends to continue defending atmospheric setups, everything indicates that the supercharging will make an appearance next to a new evolution of Skyactiv-X thrusters.

The MX-5, despite having its own platform and technical configuration, will have to drink from all these novelties of the Mazda range, and that also means embracing the electrification that is already fully present in the current range: Mazda3, Mazda CX- 30, etc.

The low probability of seeing a 100% electric MX-5

Mazda electrification plans speak of a fully electrified range by 2030, but this does not mean that electrification is the same in all its models. With the entry into the scene of the MX-30, the Hiroshima manufacturer has taken the first step on a path in which it can only advance. Even so, while the arrival of complete hybrids, plug-ins and 100% electric cars will be constant in the coming years, The MX-5 will take a while to get a fully electric version given its focus and vision as a recreational vehicle. If there was an electric MX-5 NE, it would not arrive until the second half of its commercial life.

A gasoline MX-5, but with hybrid technology

The most logical option with which Mazda works, and which in fact has already been advanced on previous occasions, is that of hybridize to Mazda MX-5. How to do it is the real unknown, but Everything indicates that the MX-5 NE will have at least one naturally aspirated gasoline engine equipped with micro-hybrid technology, although with assistance and benefits superior to what we see today in the market. Under this solution, which is the one that has the least impact in weight, space and price, Mazda could be able to save furniture by reducing the CO2 emissions of the new MX-5.

On the other hand, Mazda has joined other manufacturers such as Audi or Porsche to support the potential of synthetic fuels. This idea resonates with increasing force in the automotive industry, especially in those manufacturers who want to find another way to keep thermal engines alive. With plans to use the so-called e-Fuels in competition, the jump to the market is still a long way off, but it is an alternative that still has a lot to say and that could be a way to keep certain types of cars like sports cars or classics alive.

Source: Kuruma News