Hybrid offers analysis April 2021 for € 20,000

Gone are those times when the hybrid options on the market were counted on the fingers of one hand, had extremely inflated prices compared to their conventional counterparts and the best way to save fuel in the city was to resort to a small 90 hp turbodiesel. Thus, to this day, if you make frequent short trips at not very high speeds, the typical ones to go to work from one end of the city to another and leave the children at school, the best alternative you can find for this is a hybrid vehicle.

The use of this type of car in this scenario has the advantage of a really lower consumption compared to a petrol counterpartIt is precisely in these conditions that regenerative braking is used more to recharge its small battery and the electric drive takes greater prominence. Thus, we can be talking about a cost per kilometer similar to that of those 90 hp diesel with the addition of running a less risk of breakdowns in their anti-pollution systems, such as the particulate filter or the EGR, without forgetting that they have the ECO label of the DGT and all its advantages.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best hybrids on the market.

To all this is a wide range of hybrid cars, with prices similar to their traditional counterparts, among which We present three of the most interesting offers of the moment for about € 20,000.

Kia Niro HEV for € 19,600

The Kia Niro is a compact crossover which is currently available for € 19,600 in the access version with the Concept finish. It has a mechanic that develops a 141 hp combined total power and 265 Nm of torque, and although it does not stand out for offering very good benefits, it does register an adjusted consumption (4.8 l / 100 km) and is one of the few hybrids that use a dual-clutch automatic transmission, much more pleasant to use than the CVT used by other brands such as Ford or Toyota. Regarding the level of equipment, has everything you need, such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, reversing camera or automatic climate control, also having a space similar to any other C-SUVLike the Kia Sportage, for example, at the cost of losing a bit of trunk (it stays at a decent 430 liters).

Toyota Corolla for € 20,590

The Toyota Corolla, available from € 20,590, is one of the best-selling hybrids in Spain, and it is that it is a compact with a very successful design to which a overall feeling of quality, more achieved by an impeccable workmanship than by the use of especially soft plastics. To all this is added a quite complete equipment, with elements such as LED headlights, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual zone climate control or rear view camera, among others, in addition to a space similar to that of other C segment options such as a Volkswagen Golf or a Hyundai i30. Regarding the mechanical section, we find a total power 122 hp and a nondescript CVT automatic transmission, a set that certifies a combined consumption of 4.5 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle, also having one of the most powerful electric motors in the category given its 72 hp, which translates into less use of the combustion propellant.

Hyundai IONIQ HEV for € 21,200

Finally we could not fail to mention the Hyundai IONIQ HEV, an alternative that goes up to € 21,200, but it is a 5-door saloon, almost 4.60 meters in length and 456 liters of luggage space that resorts to the same mechanical basis than the Kia Niro HEV, which translates into the same 141 hp, not particularly fast, but with the aforementioned dual-clutch automatic transmission as a great advantage. Thus, it is one of the most spacious proposals in this price range (it has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm), although the equipment level of the basic KLASS trim is not particularly abundant.