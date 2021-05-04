Hybrid car sales in Spain gain ground in April 2021

The hybrid car continues to gain ground in Spain. In the month of April 2021, the registrations of hybrid vehicles reached 18,689 units, which compared to the same month last year represents a growth of 5,301.45%. A rise that, for the most part, is unreal.

The popularity of electrified cars is on the rise. The hybrid car sales in Spain They have closed a new positive month. On April 2021 Hybrid vehicle registrations accounted for a total of 18,869 units, a figure that, compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, represents a surprising growth of 5,301.45%. Now, this rise is, for the most part, unreal.

We must put this growth in context since in April of last year commercial activity had almost completely stopped in Spain to face the coronavirus pandemic. The dealerships were closed. That is why in order to get a real picture of the current situation in our market we must compare the sales figures with those of 2019. Compared with April of that year, hybrid sales grew by 138.9%.

The Toyota Corolla remains the best-selling compact hybrid in Spain

At the moment, the market share of the hybrid vehicle in Spain already reaches 19.37%. And with respect to the accumulated period, that is, between January and April 2021, new hybrid car sales reached 60,883 units, 100.58% more than in the first four months of 2020.

For their part, hybrid passenger car sales reported very similar data. In the fourth month of 2021, 18,150 hybrid passenger cars were marketed, while in the first four months the total volume stood at 59,179 units.

The 5 best-selling hybrid cars in Spain in April 2021

If we go one step further and take a look at the list of the best-selling hybrids in SpainWe must start from the basis that the data includes both light hybrids (MHEV) and complete hybrids (HEV). The victory fell to the Toyota C-HR, one of the best hybrid SUV. The second place is for the FIAT 500 and, closing the podium, another classic from this list appears, the Toyota Corolla with a third position.

The new generation of the Hyundai Tucson, which is committed without complexes to electrification, continues to gain followers. And as the last protagonist of this Top 5 is the Ford Puma, another semi-hybrid vehicle. Whether a full hybrid or a light hybrid, these electrified vehicles boast the ECO environmental mark of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this entails. This label is already a determining factor when buying a car for many drivers.

The 5 best-selling hybrid cars in Spain in April 2021

RankingModelSales Apr’211Toyota C-HR1.4162FIAT 5001.3283Toyota Corolla1.2794Hyundai Tucson9555Ford Puma876