The limit of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer threatens manufacturers

In 2020 the sales of cars that emit less than 50 grams of CO2 count double

Self-registrations for hybrid and electric cars have increased 66% during the first four months of the year due to the entry into force of the new European emissions regulations.

The entry into force of the limit 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled on average for car manufacturers has brought with it ‘collateral damage’. The self-registrations of hybrid and electric cars They have increased considerably. During the first four months of the year they have risen by 66%.

With this maneuver, manufacturers seek to get as close as possible to this limit to avoid large fines provided by the regulations. Each gram that exceeds this average will mean a payment of 95 euros that will also be multiplied by the units sold during the previous year. Of course, the brands have a help during this first year thanks to the fact that it is possible to count as a double sale that of those vehicles whose emissions do not exceed 50 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

The data offered by Autobiz and collected by Sumauto indicate that in April the number of electric car self-registrations increased by 55.5%, while those of hybrids 294% shot up. “These are figures that increase the high stock of second-hand vehicles in dealerships after two months of activity stoppage during which they have lost 92 million euros due to the depreciation of their vehicles,” said Autobiz in statements collected by Europe. Press.

The average cost of a electric car today it is around 40,000 euros, a figure that drops to almost half, 22,600 euros, in the case of second-hand units. These figures make it even more necessary, if possible, the aid plan provided by the Government, which will focus on low-emission vehicles to renovate the old Spanish car park.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard