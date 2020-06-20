New platforms created to house an electric powertrain allow the battery to be placed between the axles, lengthening the wheelbase of the vehicles, which increases interior space for the occupants. The motors are located on the axles or on the wheels, which releases volumes that can be used as extra storage spaces. This revolutionary idea, which changes the design of electric cars, was popularized with the arrival of Tesla in the industry, but the Californian manufacturer was not its creator. The platform type “skateboard” or “skate” was developed for the first time by General Motors engineers two decades ago.

When car manufacturers started designing today’s electric vehicles, they were trying to get the new electric components in the same place where the old combustion ones were. Tesla also did it with the first of its electric cars: the Roadster used the chassis of a Lotus Elise. However, this strategy immediately revealed its drawbacks and limitations. The advantages of an electric powertrain are fully exploitable when designed from scratch to be electric.

A architecture just for electric It is flexible in terms of the sizes and formats of vehicles it can accommodate and gives more play in relation to the distribution of spaces and the inclusion or removal of components. For his part a flexible architecture that allows all technologies, it is more rigid in its ability to offer changes and delete or add components, and generally requires the development of several platforms for different sizes of vehicles and drives.

When Franz von Holzhausen, Jerome Guillén, and the rest of the Tesla team designed the Model S, they tore off a “blank sheet of paper.” The platform was similar to a scooter, a very simple vehicle but one that nevertheless served as an inspiration to take advantage of placing the battery on the ground and the electric motors on the axles. Today some developers push this design to the limit by locating the motors (and sometimes the steering) on ​​the wheels and freeing up all the upper space to make it easier for designers to do creativity.

General Motors concept car Autonomy introduced in 2002.

However, and although it may seem so, Tesla was not the first manufacturer in conceiving a vehicle based on a scooter-type platform. That honor belongs to General Motors, which used this design in a concept car introduced in 2002 called Autonomy, conceived as a autonomous vehicle powered by hydrogen, but that never became operational. The one that did go into production was actually a later vehicle: the Hy-Wire. General Motors developed for him a flat platform that went a little further. I worked with interchangeable modules that allowed the owner to change the design of his vehicle very easily. You could buy it as a coupe and then trade it in for a saloon or hatchback just by removing and putting in a few screws.

Like most concept vehicles, the Hy-Wire never made it to a production line that would make it happen, but it left a print from which many current vehicles whose design is modifying the conventional aesthetics to which the industry has become accustomed are benefiting. The scooter-type design makes a lot of sense, and as more automakers adopt it for their new electric cars, it is very likely that it will become the norm.