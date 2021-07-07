Hussein Kadimagomaev and Agshin Babaev played as matchmakers on social media to book a fight at BRAVE CF 52

SEEF._BRAVE CF DISTRICT 52: Bad Blood will live up to your expectations when it takes place in the beautiful Italian city of Milan on August 1, as a grudge match between two promising talents will be one of their side matches.

As part of the highly anticipated nine-fight card, the Chechnya-born Swiss standout, Hussein Kadimagomaev, is scheduled to face Agshin «Warrior» Babaev Azerbaijan in a three-round featherweight bout.

Both men are coming off disappointing defeats in BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination last March.

Kadimagomaev fell to the undefeated South Korean phenomenon Tae Kyun Kim through a completion in the third round, while Babaev lost to the “Afghan Lion” Abdul Azim Badakhshi by unanimous decision.

Determined to redeem themselves inside the cage BRAVE CF, the two featherweights were in charge of securing a place in the next event of the promotion. Kadimagomaev He fired the first shot at Babaev on social media and his followers immediately noticed.

But when Babaev answered the call, things started to heat up on social media. Fortunately for them, what started on their mobile devices will now come true in the ranks of Brave cf.

As a nod to the rumor that Kadimagomaev Y Babaev provoked in social networks the opportunity came to resolve their dispute in the long-awaited BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood, lthe organization’s first adventure on Italian soil. And with good reason, the two landed on the marquee of the historic show.

A decisive victory by either man will reinsert his name into the mix of potential contenders in the 145-pound category.

