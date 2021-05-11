Husqvarna electric vehicle range

Husqvarna It is a motorcycle brand that is especially well known off the asphalt, but the truth is that in recent years it has been forging a name within it among those looking for a frame with an unmistakable design. Thus, it is in this context that we has unveiled its range of electric vehicles, specially designed for the city and which are already in the final stretch for their future commercialization.

Vektorr Concept, an electric scooter analogous to a 49cc moped as the flagship model

Without a doubt, of the three vehicles that the Nordic firm belonging to the KTM network has presented to us, the most interesting of all is the Vekktor Concept, an electric scooter with a maximum speed of 45 km / h and that would be the equivalent to a 49cc moped displacement, and therefore, suitable for driving with the AM license from 15 years of age. If to this we add a 95 km range thanks to a 48 V battery system and an almost ridiculous cost per kilometer, it is emerging as an ideal mobility solution, like all scooters in its class.

On an aesthetic level, the typical color palette of the brand looks on a Futuristic and modern design in line with the Vitpilen and Svartpilen ranges, which highlights the front optics with LED technology that seems to inherit from them.

A scooter and an electric 125 motorcycle complete the future electric range of Husqvarna

One step higher is the E-Pilen Concept that was unveiled a weeks earlier, a motorcycle of 8 kW power, which is why it falls under the 125cc umbrella, which can be considered broadly as an electric Vitpilen 125, albeit with a cleaner and more minimalist design that is enhanced by the five-spoke wheels and what looks like a chassis. simpler. It also has a interchangeable battery system capable of providing a range of 100 km.

Finally, this range of zero-emission vehicles could not be without a electric scooter, in this case called Husqvarna Bltz Concept, which is expected to have an engine of about 450 W that will be able to propel you up to a maximum speed close to 25 km / h. However, the most remarkable thing about him is that unlike what happened with other brands in the automotive world, such as SEAT, which partnered with Xiaomi for the eKickScooter, this has its own identity that suggests a somewhat deeper development and elaborated.

So, with the help of these electric vehicles that should start to be marketed in 2022, the people of Husqvarna claim expand your commercial network, especially in cities and in countries like ours, as well as in other markets such as German, Italian or French.