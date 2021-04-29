Husqvarna e-pilen advancement electric motorcycle

Showing a very similar silhouette to the one we already know in the Svartpilen and Vitpilen, The Husqvarna E-Pilen is a concept that anticipates the entry of the Swedish brand into the world of electric motorcycles. Due to its relationship with KTM, we might even think that it would benefit from the agreement signed between several brands to develop interchangeable and compatible batteries.

Husqvarna E-Pilen

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves because the official information that Husqvarna has revealed so far about the E-Pilen is actually little and serves only as a snack. Its electric motor would have the equivalent of about 11 horsepower, which in performance would be like a motorcycle with a 125 cm3 combustion engine, and would have a range of around 100 km.

This means that in principle the Husqvarna E-Pilen would be a strictly urban motorcycle, which would go in line with the plans that the brand has announced in Europe to expand its network distribution and anticipate what they believe in 2025 will be a market of 10 billion euros.

Similarly, this preview of the Husqvarna E-Pilen also serves to fuel speculation. On the one hand, we mentioned above that due to its relationship with KTM later we could see this brand presenting its version of this bike, which would lead us to think that Bajaj could also benefit in some way. The reason: KTM and Bajaj signed an agreement to manufacture electric scooters in India from 2022.

In any case, without a doubt this first advance that supposes the Husqvarna E-Pilen paints an interesting picture which, as we can see, can be extended to other brands.

