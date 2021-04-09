Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Philip of Edinburgh Lose his life! | AFP

This morning unfortunate news broke out in royalty, the Prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of the Queen Isabel he lost his life at the age of 99.

It was through a statement that transpired in the early hours of this Friday when the sad departure of the monarch’s life partner was known, Queen isabel II.

In the middle of the letter, Buckinghan Palace confirmed the departure of the father of the Prince Charles of Wales, future heir to the British throne and other descendants.

It is with deep regret that Her Majesty, the Queen, announces the death of her beloved husband, Her Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness fell peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Immediately, countless condolences have come in solidarity with the difficult moment that the British crown is going through today, mainly one of them would come from the Prime Minister of that country, Boris Johnson.

The Duke of Edinburgh, inspired the lives of countless young people, helped lead the Rela Family and the monarchy to remain an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life, added his Prime Minister, from Downing Street, your official residence.

“He was recovering from surgery”

The 99-year-old zenith, who was also about to celebrate its 100th anniversary on June 10, was recovering from an intervention that would have been practiced just last February after having spent around three weeks in the middle of transfers between hospitals and undergoing surgery for a heart condition, he was finally discharged on March 16, the day he returned to Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth.

It was the night of February 16 when “His Highness” presented a series of complaints for which it was decided to admit him that same night to the facilities of the King Edward VII hospital where he was kept under observation.

At that time, the alarms went off after learning of the duke’s relapse, however, Buckingham Palace assured in a statement, he was well and everything would have been part of “precautionary measures”, including in some media it was reported that the “veteran of royalty” entered the hospital under his own power.

Subsequently, his transfer to St. Bartholomew’s hospital was announced, (Barts), located in the center of London, known for having one of the best units specialized in the treatment of heart and oncological conditions, it was in this place where the ” a member of royalty “underwent a surgery described as” successful “.

Other clinical history

Throughout his life, the husband of the “Head of State” (Isabel) has gone through various health issues, regarding his heart, in 2011 when he had undergone surgery to treat a “blocked coronary artery”, in addition He has received treatments for a bladder infection and in June 2013 he entered the operating room for surgery on his abdomen.

Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, husband of the current Head of State and one of the longest-lived who has reigned on the throne of England, a member of the Greek royal house by birth and of the British by marriage,

Married to Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, (Queen Elizabeth) in 1947, at which time King George VI (Father-in-law) granted the titles of “Duke of Edinburgh”, “Earl of Merioneth” and “Baron of Grenwich”, along with the The monarch begot four children, his eldest son, Prince Charles of Wales, first in line to the throne, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew (Duke of York) and Prince Edward (Duke of Wessex).

Felipe was born on June 10, 1921 in the palace of Mon Repus, Corfu Greece, he was the son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, this Friday April 9 the Duke lost his life.