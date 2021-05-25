Husband confessed to killing missing woman on Mother’s Day in Connecticut



A medical examiner in Connecticut ruled that young mother Jessica Edwards died of suffocation due to compression of the torso and neck, ruling the case as a homicide.

Yesterday her husband Tahj Hutchinson, 22, appeared before a judge for the first time since his arrest on charges in connection with the crime. Edwards’s body (30) was found at the entrance to the Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford last Friday, almost two weeks after her family last saw her on “Mother’s Day.” He orphaned a 7-month-old baby.

Yesterday the Manchester Superior Court judge set Hutchinson’s bail at $ 1.5 million. He was barred from having contact with the family and must return to court on June 1.

Court documents show that Hutchinson allegedly he confessed to having killed her during a fight that turned violent. Now you can face additional charges after autopsy results, Fox News said.

Hutchison initially spoke to police after her family reported Edwards missing. However, loopholes in his statement helped build a case against him, which would later have led him to confess.

According to the arrest warrant, Hutchinson initially denied knowing what had happened to his wife, but in conversations with police days later, he told officers that the two had a verbal argument on “Mother’s Day” weekend. .

The affidavit says that Hutchinson He bought a gift for his wife for that day, but she didn’t like it and they got into a fight over it. Edwards then spent time with his family that Sunday before returning home later that night.

Hutchinson said that An argument between the two turned physical that night, with them fighting on the floor for a kitchen knife. According to him, he pinned her to the ground, finally turned her face down and knelt on his back and neck, according to court documents.

He added that the next night he loaded Edwards’s body in the back of his Jeep and later he drove to a “random GPS” location and dragged his body into a wooded area.

He then came to the East Hartford Police Department to report her missing. At that time he was barefoot. Subsequently, the investigation revealed that he took off his shoes that were muddy on the ground near where he left his wife’s body.

