Woman indicated as alleged lover of Lorenzo Méndez, denies that this is true. She communicates with the Mundo Hispánico offices to clarify the information. She identifies herself as Claudia Varela and says that she is married.

After it was revealed that Lorenzo Méndez, the husband of Chiquis -daughter of Jenni Rivera- has an alleged lover and that photos of her were published, the indicated woman denied everything that came out in the Instagram account of the journalist Nelssie Carrillo , identified herself as Claudia Varela.

The young woman communicated this May 20, 2020 to the editorial staff of Mundo Hispánico to clarify that she is not the lover of the husband of Jenni Rivera’s daughter and even said that she is married.

Although she left her phone number to be contacted and given an interview, the woman did not answer the attempts made through the Whats App.

But in his communication to the newsroom, he only identified himself as Claudia Varela and pointed out that she is the owner of the photographs that appeared on social networks.

In addition, she clarified that she is by no means the lover of Lorenzo Méndez, who is married, and again denied having any relationship with the husband of Chiquis Rivera.

As you will remember, it was through the Instagram account of the journalist Nelssie Carrillo that the following message was published: “@secret_lover_of_lorenzo_mendez assures that this woman is the lover of the singer and husband of #chiquis #lorenzomendez, so far both have not they have spoken about it. “

However, the publication deeply penetrated one of the protagonists who even called the Mundo Hispánico offices to deny it.

In the photographs, the woman with the husband of Chiquis Rivera, who they point out as a lover, is seen in common situations without a strange appearance being noticed.

Even some Internet users identified Caludia Varela as a fan of Lorenzo Méndez, so they discredited the journalist’s information.

Given this fact, until now only the one indicated as the alleged lover of Chiquis Rivera’s husband, was the one in charge of denying it, but nothing has been known about the other protagonist of this story.

Lorenzo Méndez’s most recent Instagram post was as follows: “Never confuse silence with ignorance, calm with acceptance, or goodness with weakness.”

However, he made no reference to anything or anyone, so it is unknown if he had any dedication for any special situation.

But this story took a turn quickly after reinforcing what the indicated woman said, in the Instagram account of escandalo_o other evidences were published that what was said about both is not true.

Below we will show you photographs and images that end with the suspicion that Chiquis Rivera’s husband has a lover.

The published text says the following: “And to end this show about Lorenzo’s supposed lover, here is this photo where they obviously cut @chiquis to send it to all the gossip pages and put all this together. There is also a video where Chiquis and Lorenzo are from that day ”.

In the Instagram messages of scandal_o many people gave their opinion on the subject and made some explanations clear.

One of them was the following: “That girl, as I said in a comment, what I wanted was fame and to be interviewed, it will be, because arriving and still cutting @chiquis from the photo is pure evil.”

“Everyone tagging @chiquis and @ lorenzomendez7 if that’s how it was from the beginning and Chiquis knew that it was only a FAN because she was present in that photo then because they tag her as saying ‘look chiquis it wasn’t true, here you were that day With them, Lorenzo didn’t cheat on you ‘, she obviously knows that, I don’t think she doesn’t remember. ”

Someone else believed that this was just promotion: “Seriously they don’t know what a pure show is for their new song. You are very concerned and they are taking advantage of the situation. If it was true I was already underground or without you don’t mess with Valentina AKA @chiquis ”.