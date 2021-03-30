Hurtan grand albaycÍn. exclusive Iberian

Hurtan, a small and interesting brand based in Granada, Andalusia (Spain), presented its fantastic Hurtan Grand Albaycín. It is a classic-looking roadster model, offering the latest in technology, and which got its name from the most popular neighborhood in Granada. It will have a limited production of 30 units.

The Grand Albaycín is based on the Mazda MX-5, and like the Japanese, it offers versions in canvas roof and hard roof, the latter has just been presented. Logically, the soft top mechanism is replaced by a rigid automatic action, and the part can be combined in a different color from the rest of the body, to offer a two-tone scheme.

In addition to the hardtop, the two Grand Albaycín models have a big difference– The naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine is offered with the softtop version and produces 132 horsepower, mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. It delivers a maximum speed of 204 km / h.

The other model, Grand Albaycín Bespoke (hardtop), is based on the Miata RF and will be sold exclusively with the 2.0-liter engine, which develops 184 horsepower and uses a standard six-speed manual gearbox or an optional automatic. This version can reach a maximum speed of 219 kilometers per hour.

For the development of the project, Hurtan had cooperation from Mazda, which means that the roadster has a European homologation and can be legally sold in the European Union. The company will manufacture 30 numbered copies, with prices between 70 and 97 thousand dollars according to version and equipment.

