Hurtan Grand Albaycín Bespoke Targa, the most dynamic model of the Granada firm

After presenting the Grand Albaycín Heritage, Hurtan Automobiles offers its customers the sportier side of its new coupé-roadster. Like the first one, it takes its base in the Mazda MX-5, but in this case in its RF (“Retractable Fastback”) side instead of the ST (“Soft Top”). Is called Hurtan Grand Albaycín Bespoke Targa, and is intended for all those who seek to enjoy the essence of a light two-seater of yesteryear.

Much of that vintage flavor is carried away by the bodywork, which has been thoroughly treated to distance itself from the little Japanese’s design. Along with the distinctive grille of the firm created in Granada by Juan Hurtado in 1992 a double pair of circular pilots have been placed that, as a whole, vaguely resembles the front of a Jaguar XK from the first series (1948-1954). And while it certainly seeks to attract by softer lines than its Hiroshima counterpart, it may appear somewhat overloaded.

The profile is also visually highlighted by voluptuous wheel arches, which are also inspired by British sports cars from the 1950s, topped off by a simpler-looking rear with a pair of circular headlights. All body panels have been modified to fit the new vintage look, including also the doors, trunk lid and bonnet. Finally, a two-tone paint finish and a set of 17-inch alloy wheels with a sporty cut finish off the look.

Just in front of the windshield there is an engine 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder with 184 hp and 205 Nm, the same Skyactiv-G unit as the Mazda MX-5. As no change has been made here, performance is maintained, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 219 km / h when opting for the six-speed manual transmission. With the optional automatic gearbox it completes the first register in 7.9 seconds, and the top speed is reduced to 199 km / h.

As is the norm in this type of handcrafted creations, the Hurtan Grand Albaycín Bespoke Targa will have an interior that hardly changes with respect to the original model, but that does exudes a more luxurious vibe being reupholstered with leather almost in its entirety. In addition to the embroidered company logo on the seats, the little sports car will also feature a serial plaque to certify its exclusivity. And, of course, each customer can customize the interior of the car to their liking.

Finally, thanks to the collaboration agreement established between Hurtan and Mazda, the new Grand Albaycín Bespoke Targa has European homologation, being able to circulate inside and outside our borders with total security. Because the Andalusian company’s plan is to take its new car to other international markets through a network of exclusive distributors in countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. The price of this artisan work? From 82,300 euros.

