Hurtado and Khaliavin, one step away from the top-10 in Stockholm

03/27/2021 at 8:54 PM CET

Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin qualified this Saturday eleventh in the dance modality of the World Figure Skating Championships disputed in Stockholm, where the Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were crowned for the first time.

Hurtado and Khaliavin were one step away from the top-10, which would have awarded Spain two places in the 2022 World Championships and would have secured an extra place for the Beijing Winter Olympics next year, where there can only be one Spanish duo.

The Spanish couple agreed to the free dance this Saturday after finishing the rhythmic dance program the day before in twelfth place with a note of 74.26.

In the free dance, with music by ‘Orobroy’ by David Dorantes and ‘Puerta del Sol’ by Manolo Carrasco and Ara Malikian, Hurtado and Khaliavin, the only Spaniards present in Stockholm, received a note of 111.87 with a good exercise for a total of 186.13.

These have been the second World Cups for Hurtado and Khaliavin. In those of 2019, in Saitama (Japan), they finished twelfth. This time he wins a place and they achieve the best dance result of a Spanish couple in a World Cup.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, who were silver medalists in the previous World Cups (Saitama 2019), achieved their first title of world champions after mastering both rhythmic dance (88.15) and free dance (113.02) and finished with 221 , 17 points.

The Russians surpassed the Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, second with 214.71, and the Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, third with 214.35 and who achieved their third World Cup metal after the silver of 2018 in Milan (Italy) and the bronze from two years ago.

They happen in the history of the competition to the French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.