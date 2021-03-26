Hurtado and Jalyavin, one step away from the Top 10 after rhythmic dance

03/26/2021 at 8:35 PM CET

Sara Hurtado and Kirill Jalyavin have left very good feelings in their premiere this afternoon at the World Figure Skating in Stockholm, where have completed the rhythmic dance today.

With 74.26 points, they have provisionally finished in 12th position, with a good score in all the elements except in the finnstep, where they could not pass level 1.

This performance allows the national team to maintain its options to finish the World Cup within the Top 10, a result that would enable a second place in dance at the 2022 World Cup and would grant Olivia Smart & Adrián Díaz the opportunity to go to the Pre-Olympic in September.

On the other hand, keeping the current position Sara and Kirill would tie their participation in the next Olympics in 2022.

Tomorrow Sara and Kirill will come out in ninth position for free dance, within Group 2, in a program that can be followed live on Teledeporte and Eurosport from 5:00 p.m.