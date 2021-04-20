Hurry up! This premium smartphone costs just $ 123

Say goodbye to Apple and make this Motorola your favorite for only $ 123 (Photo: Amazon).

Looking for a new cell phone? Did you know that the latest Apple iPhone 12 can cost you more than $ 1,399? Don’t you have money left over? Well, this is your chance to go from Apple to Android with a phone that can do practically the same things but for a much lower price.

Right now, the Moto G7 Plus is on sale at Amazon.com for just $ 123, that’s at a discount of $ 127. That means a 51% savings over its original price! And this super-discounted price comes with very high performance; It’s no wonder it earned a perfect five-star rating from nearly 600 users.

As it is inside?

Packed with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage space (expandable via a microSD card), the Moto G7 Plus (originally priced at $ 250) boasts an impressive 6.2 ”Full HD + Max Vision display that is very sharp and sparkly. It is also possible to update it to the latest version of Android 10.

“This phone is better than you can imagine,” enthused a tech-savvy Amazon buyer. “Excellent build quality and casing materials. The screen has a good sensitivity and leaves a good margin. The operating system is the same as the Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. It is faster than any other (budget) phone. I recommend it: it is a good buy for anyone who does not need many unnecessary functions and, at the same time, you will have a very high quality device. “

Excellent front camera, and the rear one is even better. Conclution? Don’t turn your back on this bargain (Photo: Amazon).

Become a star of the selfies!

This Motorola Android smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel dual rear camera (compared to the 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone 12) and a 5-megapixel front camera for making video calls and selfies. It also has a state-of-the-art security feature: the Moto G7 Plus has facial recognition and a fingerprint reader on the rear.

“I think the camera on this new (phone) is a bit better. The images seem clearer, I’m happy ”, shared an Amazon user who bought four of these jewels. “We are happy with our Moto G7 Plus phones. They do all the things we need to do with them… ”.

At $ 120 (previously $ 250), the Moto G7 Plus is an ideal smartphone for someone who doesn’t want to break the bank, especially considering it costs a small fraction of what an iPhone 12 costs.

“An excellent price for a smartphone. If you’re sick of paying $ 700-900 for a phone, the Moto G7 is an excellent alternative, ”added another user who gave it a five-star rating. “It takes great photos and is relatively fast.”

