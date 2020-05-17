Hurricanes above historical average, will be up to 37. Vulnerable 17 million inhabitants in 17 entities. They provide in Covid hospitals

Intense hurricane season 2020

Regeneration, May 16, 2020. Civil Protection announced that the start of the hurricane season, which was considered as intense, as it is anticipated that the presence of hurricanes will be above the historical average. It ends on November 30.

The pandemic and hurricane regions

The news at the highest point of the coronavirus pandemic in the case of Mexico.

It should be noted that in Mexico the pandemic is now concentrated in certain regions:

In the northwest with Baja California, in the big cities: Valle de México, Guadalajara and Monterrey, as well as Sinaloa in the Pacific and regions of the Mayan zone.

The Hurricanes

Subject to other regional manifestations of the pandemic and its evolution, the note is that yesterday, May 15 formally began the hurricane season for the Pacific Ocean.

In the case of Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane season will be from June 1.

In videoconference, the director of the Conagua, reported the above Blanca Jiménez.

He explained that in the forecasts Between 30 and 37 meteorological phenomena of this type are expected.

I mean, it is expected to enter 15 to 18 of these hurricanes occur in the Pacific and 15 to 19 in the Atlantic.

By categories

It is detailed that in the case of the Pacific Ocean, four or five category 1 or 2 hurricanes and between four and five category 3, 4 or 5 are expected.

While on the Atlantic coast, four to five category 1 or 2 hurricanes and three to four category 3, 4 or 5 are forecast.

Civil Protection for 17 million Mexicans

For his part, David León Romero, national coordinator of Civil Protection, The event specified that 17 million Mexican residents of 17 coastal states are at risk. this hurricane season.

He also indicated that there is sufficient resources from the Fonden. He gave that he has a bag of around four billion pesos to attend emergencies.

He even stressed that if necessary, he stressed, the communities will be evacuated to shelters prepared with necessary sanitary measures before the covid-19.

Covid-19 Hospital Forecasts

In that order of ideas, forecasts were announced in light of the announced meteorological phenomena.

It is about expanding the dimensions of these temporary shelters, ensuring that they have the right services.

It even seeks to ensure that the recommendations of the health sector are also complied with.

In this sense, the compliance in said spaces of all hygiene measures was underlined ».

– «…, a strict filter in the entrance, that makes it possible to guarantee that the sheltered people, who will occupy this space are healthy,” he said.

Alfonso Durazo:

For his part, the Federal Secretary of Security, He stressed that emergency or disaster response teams will double their efforts.

He stressed that combat covid-19 and they will respond to calls for help from the population for the hurricane season.

Some names that will bear the meteorological phenomena in the Pacific, during this 2020 they are: Alvin, Cosme, Flossie, Kiko, Priscilla and Raymond.

On the other hand on the coast from the Atlantic will be Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah and Sebastien.