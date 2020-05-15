Mexico.- The National Water Comission (Conagua) reported that this year’s intense rainy season and tropical cyclone hurricanes could jeopardize the operation of hospitals and temporary health tents where patients with coronavirus are cared for.

The federal agency released the forecast to alert the 480 hospitals that treat cases of Covid-19 in all the country.

The head of the Conagua, Blanca Jiménez explained that they generate forecasts of minutes up to three hours on the formation of electrical storms, hail and severe winds to protect the physical integrity and proper functioning of the clinics.

They call to be doubly prepared

In this regard, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Alfonso Durazo Montaño, stated that “today we face the health emergency due to Covid 19 and that makes it necessary for the emergency teams to be doubly prepared to help while attending to the consequences of the pandemic. “

There will be more tropical cyclones

According to Conagua, for this year, according to the analysis of oceanic and atmospheric conditions, for the 2020 season, 30 to 37 named atmospheric systems are expected, of which 15 to 18 will enter the Pacific Ocean and 15 to 19 by the Atlantic.

For the Pacific, 7 to 8 tropical storms are expected; 4-5 Category 1.2 hurricanes; 4 to 5 category 3,4, 5 hurricanes.

In the Atlantic, 10 to 8 tropical storms; 4-5 Category 2 hurricanes; and 3 to 4 category 3.4 and 5 hurricanes.

On June 1 it will start in the Atlantic, in both cases it will end in November. On average in the Pacific 15 tropical cyclones form during the period, “said Blanca Jiménez.

In a virtual conference, the head of the Conagua, Blanca Jiménez explained that the season will be more active in both oceans, that is, there will be more tropical cyclones on average.

