The 2020 hurricane season officially begins. The hurricane season begins in a pandemic due to the coronavirus. The combination of the hurricane season and the coronavirus is an unprecedented event.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hurricane season that officially begins today Monday will be unlike any other.

“The combination of an ongoing pandemic and what NOAA predicts will be a hectic hurricane season is a scene of cataclysm,” according to the disaster policy group SmarterSafer Coalition, USA Today reported.

Federal forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted last month that up to 19 named storms would form, of which up to 10 will be hurricanes. It is just one of many reports predicting an unusually hectic season in 2020.

“This could be a very active season,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski. “The more active the season is, the more likely we are to have at least one, two, or three major events.”

Astrid Caldas, a climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said: “The intersection of the pandemic with the hurricane season is unprecedented and unfortunate as it will unfold as FEMA resources and staff shrink with the response to the pandemic and a series of disasters since 2017, which will make it difficult for the agency to meet the challenge of simultaneously occurring disasters. “

Even without the pandemic, “it would be a challenging hurricane season,” said Rachel Cleetus, also of the Union of Concerned Scientists, due to the expected number of storms. “As a nation, we are not prepared, and this is putting people’s lives at risk.”

The nation’s ability to keep people safe will be severely tested, he added, and it largely depends on how well FEMA and state and local authorities work together in these unprecedented circumstances.

“Other disasters like continued flooding in the Midwest and the upcoming wildfire season also put pressure on the agency’s resources,” said Cleetus.

FEMA said it is ready for the hurricane season: “While FEMA continues to lead federal operations during the response to COVID-19 across the United States, we continue to take deliberate and proactive measures to be able to respond to and recover from future disasters, such as hurricanes, as we respond to COVID-19. FEMA has already acted in the face of severe weather during this pandemic, with devastating tornadoes in the southeast, as it prepares for the start of the 2020 hurricane season. “

Today is June 1st and hurricane season is off to a busy start! A disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula has a high (80%) chance of becoming a tropical depression during the next couple of days when it moves over the Bay of Campeche. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/8BFC0iYYFO – National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 1, 2020

However, the overwhelming fight against COVID-19, combined with already scarce resources, will have a dramatic impact on the ability of federal, state, and local governments to support hurricane disaster relief.

And the threat of contracting the new coronavirus will be a deterrent for some people who are considering going to a shelter to escape a hurricane.

“If we have to make collective shelters en masse, what are the protocols we’re going to have?” Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a recent news conference, AccuWeather reported.