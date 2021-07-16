Hurricane Felicia reaches category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale

MEXICO CITY

During the early morning, Hurricane Felicia intensified to category 3, on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The system is located in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 1,410 kilometers southwest of Cabo San Lázaro, Baja California Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour, gusts of 220 kilometers per hour and displacement to the west at 15 kilometers per hour. hour.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) recalled that due to Felicia’s remoteness from national coasts, it does not generate effects in the country.

Meanwhile, the low pressure zone that is located approximately 480 kilometers south of Acapulco, Guerrero, has an 80 percent probability of forming a tropical cyclone in the 48-hour forecast and moving towards the west-northwest at a speed of 24 kilometers.

For this Friday very heavy rains are expected in Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nayarit, Sonora and Zacatecas; strong in Aguascalientes, Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Querétaro and Sinaloa.

Showers in Mexico City, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nuevo León, Puebla, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Yucatán, and isolated rains in Baja California.

Rainfall could be accompanied by electric shocks, as well as conditions for hail fall in Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Sinaloa , Sonora and Zacatecas.

Likewise, wind gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas, as well as in the Gulf and Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the coasts. from Michoacan. Waves of 1 to 3 meters high are also expected on the coast of Guerrero and Michoacán.

The rains and winds in the Mexican southeast will be caused by a low pressure channel that will extend over the region and the approach of a Tropical Wave to the Yucatan Peninsula.

The rest of the winds and precipitation will be caused by a low pressure channel that will extend from the northwest to central Mexico, instability in the upper atmosphere and a low pressure zone with a high probability of cyclonic development in the Pacific Ocean.

During this morning, the minimum temperatures will range between 0 and 5 degrees in mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

In contrast, the hot to very hot environment will continue in the northwest, north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees in places in Baja California and Sonora. Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees are also estimated in areas of Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Yucatán.

* bb