Hurricane Enrique. Sedena attends affectations of ‘Enrique’ with more than 13 thousand elements

MEXICO CITY

In order to address the effects in the states of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit, caused by the passage of Hurricane Enrique, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) deployed more than 13 thousand elements for the application of the Plan DN-III-E.

The agency detailed that there are 13,397 members of the Mexican Army and Air Force, with the support of 1,310 air and ground vehicles, to support the coastal populations in those five entities.

In Guerrero, Michoacán and Colima, military personnel will apply the DN-III-E Plan in its Relief Phase, while the Prevention Phase is applied in Jalisco and Nayarit, entities affected by moderate to very heavy rains with showers and storms. electrical.

For the entities where the Assistance Phase is applied, three Coordinating Centers of the DN-III-E Plan were established, which maintain a link with those responsible for the National Civil Protection System.

In Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima, military personnel carry out ground tours in risk areas, remove debris, clear drains, and 267 shelters have been established to serve the population.

Meanwhile, in Jalisco and Nayarit, the elements of the Mexican Army travel the places where increased rainfall can occur, so the levels of rivers and dams are monitored; and Enrique is monitored through the Military Meteorological Stations.

The Sedena indicated that in both entities the installation of 499 shelters is planned, in case it is necessary for the population.

Via @Diario_deColima: This afternoon the sea came out in front of the 5 de Mayo Sports Unit, next to the El Bigotes restaurant in #Manzanillo, the high waves are expected to continue on the coasts of #Colima due to Hurricane #Enrique. pic.twitter.com/6jpqNs4kgv – Webcams from Mexico (@webcamsdemexico) June 27, 2021

