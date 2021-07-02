Hurricane Elsa could hit Florida this Sunday

July 2, 2021

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, reported this Sunday that together with state authorities he is beginning preparations for a state of emergency as Hurricane Elsa approaches, which the experts of the US meteorological service predict will arrive on the Florida coast this Sunday .

During a press conference, he assured that he will give priority to the protection of search and rescue efforts in the so-called Ground Zero of Surfside, in order to avoid possible interruptions in the work carried out after the partial collapse of the southern building of Champlain Tower.

Tropical storm Elsa became a hurricane on Friday according to the US National Hurricane Center (CNH). Heavy rains and winds hit Barbados in the morning as the storm continued its passage towards islands such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the planned path for this climatic phenomenon, its course will lead it to impact Miami in the first from Sunday until the following days. Before that, islands like Cuba, Puerto Rico, and others in the Caribbean are compromised.

While we continue to support Surfside and monitor ongoing search efforts, we are also preparing for potential effects from Tropical Storm #Elsa. @NHC_Atlantic predicts this storm could impact Florida early next week. Please follow @FLSERT for developments over the coming days. – Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 2, 2021

