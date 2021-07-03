Hurricane ELSA advances towards the South Coast of Hispaniola

July 3, 2021

0

Hurricane ELSA, the first this year, is moving rapidly towards the South Coast of Hispaniola, a Caribbean island that is part of the Greater Antilles.

According to Notice # 12A, conditions are expected to deteriorate in the next few hours at that location, reported the National Hurricane Center and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

So far, there are no active cyclones in the Eastern North Pacific or the Central North Pacific.

Hurricane #Elsa Advisory 12A: Elsa Moving Rapidly Toward the South Coast of Hispaniola. Conditions Expected to Deteriorate There Over the Next Several Hours. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc – National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 3, 2021

0