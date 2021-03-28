Hurricane Balazote wins the victory against Manzanares (1-0)

03/28/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The Hurricane and the Manzanares ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division this Sunday with a victory of the Balazote Hurricane for a score of 1-0. The Balazote Hurricane faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against the Calvo Sotelo Puertollano by a score of 3-0 and at the moment had a three-game losing streak. Regarding the visiting team, the Manzanares he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Calvo Sotelo Puertollano. With this result, the locals were placed in sixth place after the match, while the visitors remained in ninth position at the end of the match.

The match started in a favorable way for him Balazote Hurricane, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Biho hwang in minute 15. With this 1-0 ended the first part of the game.

The scoreboard did not move in the second half, so the match ended with the score 1-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Hurricane from Jose Luis Fuentes relieved Parakeet, Gonzalez, David romero, Catali and Josete by Javi martinez, Josemi, Rosemary, Chinese and Cuts, while the technician of the Manzanares, Ruben Chamero, ordered the entry of Cesar R., Sky and Richi to supply Omar, Sergio and Seville.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed three yellow cards to Mateu, Chinese and Biho hwang, of the Hurricane and two to Omar and Gascon of the Manzanares.

The Hurricane occupied the sixth place in the classification table with 25 points, in a position to access the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of this match corresponding to the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, Meanwhile he Manzanares it was placed in ninth position with 18 points, occupying a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetBalazote Hurricane:Juan Berlana, Mateu, Lopez, Cortés (Josete, min.89), Pascual, Chino (Catali, min.70), Romero (David Romero, min.70), Javi Martinez (Perico, min.59), Josemi (González , min. 59), Martinez and Biho HwangManzanares:Lopez, Sergio (Cielo, min.61), Meissa, Garceso, Miguel Serrano, Lozano, Sevilla (Richi, min.61), Ramos, Gascón, Omar (César R., min.55) and SobrinoStadium:–Goals:Biho Hwang (1-0, min. 15)