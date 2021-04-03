Hurkacz-Sinner, the unexpected final at the Miami Masters

04/03/2021

On at 05:03 CEST

Efe

The Polish Hubert Hurkacz reached the final of the Miami Masters 1000 after beating Russian Andrei Rublev, fourth seed, 6-3 and 6-4 and will dispute the title against Italian Jannick Sinner who previously beat Spanish Roberto Bautista (5-7, 6-4 and 6-4).

The ambition and progression of the 24-year-old player from Wroclaw, currently ranked 37th in the rankings, slowed the momentum of the Russian, the most fit tennis player on the circuit in recent months.

Your 2021 #MiamiOpen final: 🇮🇹 Sinner v. Hurkacz 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/ppeCpla5pY – ATP Tour (@atptour) April 3, 2021

Hurkacz took an hour and 27 minutes to get rid of Rublev for the second time, whom he had already beaten in Rome last year on clay.

The Polish tennis player faces the most important challenge of his career. Winner in Delray Beach this year and in Winston Salem two ago, in the only finals he has played in his career, he aspires to the third but most relevant success.

The executioner of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, second seed, and Rublev, fourth, will now play the title against the young Jannik Sinner who beat Spanish Roberto Bautista in the other semifinal.