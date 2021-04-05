Hurkacz, on the verge of the top-15 after his victory in Miami

04/05/2021 at 11:47 AM CEST

EFE

The Polish’s first title Hubert hurkacz In a Masters 1000, achieved this Sunday in Miami, it is accompanied by a significant rise in the ATP ranking, in which this Monday he is ranked 16th.

The 24-year-old tennis player from Wrocław climbed 21 positions to the top 15 in the world rankings.

The Italian Jannik Sinner, whom he defeated in the final of the Miami tournament 7-6 (4) and 6-4, also improves his situation. He won eight places and occupies the twenty-third place.

The American Sebastian korda He also stars in an outstanding jump, 22 places, to be number 65 in a ranking that leads the Serbian with 11,963 points Novak Djokovic.

Russian Daniil Medvedev maintains the second place, with 10,030 units, while the Spanish Rafael Nadal completes the podium with 9,670.

The Austrian continues in the top-10 Dominic Thiem, the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the German Alexander Zverev -who wins a position-, the Swiss Roger Federer -that loses one-, the Russian Andrey Rublev, the Argentinian Diego schwartzman and italian Matteto Berrettini.

The Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut, meanwhile, is eleventh after taking that place from the Canadian Denis Shapovalov.