Hurkacz, Miami Masters 1000 champion

Hurkacz with the Miami Masters 1000 champion trophy / Getty Images

EFE | The Polish Hubert hurkacz rounded the surprise in Miami to achieve his first title in a Masters 1000, after beating the Italian Jannik Sinner by 7-6 (4) and 6-4, after one hour and 46 minutes of play.

The tennis player from Wroclaw, who has overcome section by section to rivals with more impact and better ranking, such as the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the russian Andrey Rublev or the Canadians Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov, deprived his rival of becoming the youngest winner in the history of this tournament ahead of Novak Djokovic.

The moment @HubertHurkacz claimed his first Masters 1000 title, 7-6, 6-4 over Jannik Sinner. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/6etEMhu1qQ – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 4, 2021

Hurkacz, 37 in the world and 24 years old, won the third title of his career. The most important so far. Triumph in Winstom salem and, above all, that of Delray beach this course they were his only letter of introduction in his second participation in Miami. All the crowns, yes, on American soil.

The Pole, in the first duel between the two finalists, stood firm and stopped every reaction from the Italian, debuting in this Masters 1000, in time.

Hurkacz started better each set although Sinner, 19 years old and world no. 31, responded firmly in both cases. In the first, the Pole set 3-0 to balance his rival and the set was resolved in the tie brak for the Wroclaw player.

The situation affected the young transalpine who when he wanted to amend the match in the second set already had a 4-0 deficit. Sinner approached and reached 4-3 but Hurkacz grew up there and did not lose his advantage until closing the game and sealing the most relevant victory of his career.

Hurkacz got oil from a playerless edition of the Big 3. In addition to being absent Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem also decided not to participate.