Huobi Token defaults $ 29.54

Huobi Token (HT) is a decentralized Ethereum-based digital asset that is launched by the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platforms Huobi. It hit a record $ 29.54 on May 2.

It has a limited total supply of 500 million issued by Huobi Group. According to Coinmarketcap, HT is ranked as the 34th digital asset with a market cap of $ 5,077,540,808.

HT’s recent performance has been outstanding, increasing 53.32% last week.

Previously, the direct listing of the Coinbase exchange caused investors to re-examine the potential of virtual currency exchanges. Huobi has seen its native HT token increase by 825% since early 2021.

Now HT has hit a new high of $ 29.54, with a rate of return of 5900%, from $ 4.28 to $ 29.54 today so far this year.

Huobi Token (HT) Price Analysis

Source: HT / USDT daily via TradingView

Huobi Token (HT) rose above the previous high of $ 26.89 on May 1. The next day, it hit an all-time high of $ 29.54. However, after hitting its all-time high (ATH) yesterday, the HT price suffered strong selling resistance. From a trading volume perspective, yesterday’s trading volume was almost the same as the day before, showing that there were a lot of altcoins tied up before they were sold yesterday.

However, although the bears are trying to carry the price below the $ 26.89 breakout level and catch the aggressive bulls, it has not been successful so far.

At the time of writing, Huobi Token is trading at $ 27.98.

The HT / USDT transaction price is much higher than that of the exponential moving average. Both the up-sloping moving average and the bullish MACD index indicate that bulls are currently dominating the market.

However, the Stochastic RSI is merging into the overbought zone, which implies that a bearish crossover may form later on and a downtrend may develop. However, this may only be a short-term correction, although the bulls find it difficult to push the price back to the all-time high of $ 29.54. This can lead to high short-term volatility for Huobi Token.

The previous resistance level of $ 26.89 has been changed to a support level. If the bulls actively defend the $ 26.89 support level, it indicates that there is a strong buying trend whenever a small decline occurs, which means that it is only a matter of time before Huobi Token breaks its all-time high again. When Huobi Token reaches a new high, this will indicate that the altcoin will not encounter strong selling pressure on its way up. Huobi Token is very likely to break above $ 35 anytime soon.

If a large number of sell orders are triggered, the price of HT will drop and continue below $ 26.89 for three days, before HT / USDT tests the 20-day exponential moving average of $ 21.24. A break below the 20-EMA of $ 21.24 may signal the beginning of a deeper correction.

Image Source: Shutterstock