Huobi Launches Four New Crypto Investment Funds

The funds will be tied to the value of bitcoin, ether, and various cryptocurrencies.

You can also invest in private funds linked to cryptocurrency mining.

Huobi Asset Management, the financial asset management service of technology company Huobi Tech, has launched four cryptocurrency investment funds; one of them is a private investment fund. The company has already secured USD 50 million in capital commitments.

In an official statement, the Hong Kong-based company reported that has launched its management service for three funds dedicated to crypto assets, in addition to a room that is private and that is oriented to investments in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

The goal set by the Asian firm is to achieve a total capital of USD 100 million by September 2021, according to Bloomberg.

The funds will be tied to the value of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and, in the case of the third party, to other varied digital assets. In addition to these, Huobi will offer its clients the possibility of investing in a fund destined 10% to digital assets and another 90% to conventional assets, such as private equity funds (investment funds in private equity companies) or fixed rent.

Huobi’s mutual funds will be managed by a team of experienced investors, including Sidley Austin, Mourant, DBS, and Fidelity Digital, among other institutions.

On March 3, Huobi had received approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to manage and distribute investment funds fully dedicated to digital assets, as PR Newswire reported. One of the main advantages of mutual funds is that they allow investors to make a profit from cryptocurrencies without actually owning any of them.

Huobi’s cryptocurrency investment funds will be managed by teams of experienced investors. Source: Anna Nekrashevich / pexels.com

Gillian Wu, CEO of Huobi Asset Management, said that “we are convinced that our funds could offer one of the safest and most reliable channels for professional investors to access these new assets in a convenient way.”

Huobi’s CFO Zhang Li said in an interview with Bloomberg that “cryptocurrencies have established themselves as a category in alternative investments, and more players are going to compete in this field.” Likewise, Li assured that “investors with doubts about security or tax issues can opt for our funds instead of acquiring the cryptocurrencies themselves.”

Institutional investment, key for Huobi and cryptocurrency funds

Huobi’s efforts to expand its offering are tied to the growing interest of the world’s leading companies in crypto assets, according to the aforementioned Bloomberg article. In this sense, Zhang affirmed that a future objective is to provide an even greater range of services linked to cryptocurrencies.

Other firms that have launched investment funds in cryptocurrencies have had good results in recent months; this can be largely attributed to institutional participation. Such is the case of Bitwise, which, as CriptoNoticias reported, raised more than USD 500 million in the last quarter of 2020, representing a growth of more than 400% compared to the previous three months.

Cryptocurrency-focused mutual funds are gaining more and more popularity amid the bull market of recent months as investors seek more traditional exposure to the new asset class.