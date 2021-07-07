‘Hunting’ now reaches students

MANAGUA.

TONicaraguan authorities detained five student leaders and peasant leaders, one of them a candidate for the presidency, accused of “undermining the sovereignty” of the country, among other charges.

Four months before the elections, with this, the number of opponents of Daniel Ortega’s government arrested increased to 26.

According to a press release from the National Police, on Monday night the presidential candidate Medardo Mairena, as well as Freddy Navas and Pedro Mena, the three leaders of the so-called Peasant Movement, were arrested.

Mairena and Mena had already been arrested and sentenced to 200 years in prison for “terrorism” and other crimes for their participation in the 2018 protests, holding them responsible for the deaths of police officers. But they had benefited from an amnesty law in June 2019.

The students Lesther Alemán and Max Jerez were also detained, accused of the occupation of two universities during “the failed coup attempt”, as the government describes the 2018 demonstrations.

Alemán, 23, became notorious in those protests when, standing in front of Ortega, he demanded his resignation.

The five are accused of “undermining independence and sovereignty, inciting foreign interference, requesting interventions and applauding sanctions against Nicaragua.”

