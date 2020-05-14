The Association of Hunting Managers of Spain (AGCE) has filed an administrative contentious appeal before the Supreme Court against Order SND 399/2020 that regulates the activities that can be carried out during phase 1 of the “de-escalation”.

The president of the association, Roberto Aparicio, explained that the order of the Ministry of Health “expressly prohibits hunting and fishing activities during that phase 1″, despite the fact that these activities were never suspended by Royal Decree 463/2020 of the declaration of the state of alarm”.

According to Aparicio, the Ministry of Health led by Salvador Illa has made this decision “without no kind of sanitary justification and without any reasoned explanation or transferred to the sector ”.

“Hunting and fishing have never been suspended“, Added Roberto Aparicio,” even though its execution has been highly conditioned by the limitations on the right of free movement established in the aforementioned RD 463/2020.

For this reason, he considers that his return to normality “must necessarily come from the hand of the restitution of the right to free movement, being incomprehensible that the inhabitants of a province can circulate through it, but cannot develop activities in that same territory that have never been suspended. ”

The Association of Hunting Managers of Spain (AGCE) points out that there are no health reasons to prevent activities that, due to their nature and due to the modalities that can be practiced at this time of the season (basically stalking and waiting), require a huge isolation, much higher, for example, than other outdoor activities that are expressly permitted by the order of the Ministry of Health.

The AGCE considers that it is a prohibition that has no basis in the Royal Decree of declaration of the state of alarm, nor is it justified for sanitary reasons and that it is only motivated by ideological reasons.