Hunter Schafer’s dad calls to fight for transgender rights

Schafer continued to make visible the discrimination that trans people suffer. “In most states, LGBTQ people remain vulnerable to discrimination in key areas of life, including public spaces such as restaurants, shops and services like ridesharing and public transportation, ”he said.

“We need to ask our senators […] support the Equality Act, which protects LGBTQ people in all walks of life, “he proposed. In addition, he is a reverend and touched on the subject of religion in this letter, for those who think their religion prevents them from supporting trans people.

“Some people have expressed concern about whether the Equality Act interferes with people’s religious freedom. But as people devoted to faith, Katy and I do not agree with these concerns,” he clarified.