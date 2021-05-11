Hunter Schafer stars in his first campaign with Prada

This vintage vibe is very characteristic of Miuccia Prada’s design. We have seen it in dozens of the brand’s shows in the past. The Galleria stands out in every look, to show that the bag stands the test of time, in this decade and in those to come.

A good bag is always timeless. And in this short film, directed by Xavier Dolan, Hunter wears the latest Prada collection, with the black belt that is already a badge, the gloves, the taffeta dresses, the prada slingbacks and of course, the bag Galleria.