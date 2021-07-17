Hunter Navarro Jr. got his first piece with powerful cartridges

Emilio Marquiegui

@EmilMarquiegui

On his first night as a professional, the man from Cordoba Jose Luis Navarro (1-0, 1 KO) achieved his first hunting trophy in a few moments, in the first round he struck down Mali Sassoun yossouf (0-2) forcefully.

The public that gathered at the Emporio Gymnasium in Alcorcón saw the Malian supermedia go out wanting to defeat the Andalusian favorite living in Madrid in the debut. The presumed piece tried to hunt down the hunter, but in the brave exchanges of initial blows, Navarro did not take a step back and responded firmly to the first volleys launched by Toni Moreno’s pupil.

Up and down the son of the European champion of the same name directed his cartridges and for that reason the fighter resident in Barcelona went to the canvas very stunned. After the regulation count, it was seen that Youssuf was already out of combat but received other powerful impacts that made him jump the towel from his corner, stopping the contest by the referee Mr. Conejero.

A good debut win for Navarro, who was seen to be brave and determined in a fight that ended early, but was more intense than many other longer bouts. Congratulations to the Hunter.

In the other two professional matches of the night, the Madrid Brian Peláez (10-5, 1 KO), despite a year and a half inactivity, he looked loose, skilled and eager to please the fans. He dominated the four rounds against the Nicaraguan Michael Carrero (13-64-6, 6 KO), who fell to the canvas in the first with a hook to the liver. He recovered and was bearing with resignation and resistance the superiority of Peláez who was looking for the definitive KO.

In the last round, some blows from the American to the back of Peláez’s head were answered by him in an angry manner and both fighters were finally reprimanded by Mr. Serrano. Unanimous decision for Peláez, with scores from the judge-referee and the other judge, Mr. Conejero, of 39-34 both. Curiously, two judges scored in this match (even number), it is the first time we have had the opportunity to see it.

Carrero-Peláez

And the Colombian resident in Madrid Andres Erira (4-0, 3 KO) defeated the Nicaraguan by KO in the third round Santos Medrano (10-68-5, 3 KO) after knocking him down twice with two right hooks to the body. Erira clearly dominated from the start and got the prize she deserved.

In the previous four amateur bouts, a brilliant victory for Isabel rivero by points on Claudia Sanchís, triumph by points of Tania Alvarez on Lara Garcia, which went from more to less, crossing of fearsome blows without precautions between Dennis Visotskiy Y Nika Janjgava, with victory for the first by TKO in the third round and unanimous victory by points of the Madrilenian Alberto bikes about the skilled man from Burgos Yazzid Ezzaidini, who made merits to raise his arm.