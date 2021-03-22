Hunted after driving 180 km / h on the SE-30 in Seville for showing off speeding on Instagram

We are barely three months into 2021 and we already have several irresponsible cum laude behind the wheel. The last chapter is written by a driver who, at the controls of a Mercedes-AMG GT, it circulated at 180 km / h on the SE-30, the ring road of the city of Seville. And as has happened in other cases, they have managed to identify her because she bragged about it. posting the video on your Instagram account.

The events occurred at the beginning of the year, specifically on Three Kings Day, January 6: multiple cameras recorded this motorist who came to exceed the permitted speed of the SE-30 by up to 100 km / h. It was the local police which found the video on this social network and then the investigation began which now culminates in his identification.

This reckless driver faces two possible crimes against road safety: for exceeding the speed limit beyond what is considered an administrative offense and for reckless driving.

Uncontrolled power …

At video, which publishes Emergencias Sevilla on Twitter, we first see the interior of the Mercedes-AMG GT and the motorist at its controls boasting that it exceeds 170 km / h even reaching 180 km / h as can be seen on the odometer. The images are recorded from the passenger seat by the passenger, who even says “beware“.

After this small cut of just 30 seconds, which was the video that the driver uploaded to her Instagram profile, the Local Police publishes several shots taken by the cameras at different points of the ring road. In them we see the AMG GT unceremoniously overtaking the other vehicles and flying down the left lane.

Specifically, the car is a Mercedes-AMG GT R, with that unmistakable paint that makes him a stratospheric Hulk on wheels. This variant equips the well-known 4.0-liter biturbo V8, but in his case it goes up to 585 hp and the 700 Nm.

Its benefits are heart-stopping: it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds and its tip is set at 318 km / h. But the road is not a circuit and even less an urban ring road as busy as the SE-30 is.



Mercedes-AMG GT R

Be that as it may, this urban highway is limited to 80 km / h, so driving at 180 km / h is a traffic offense as stipulated in the Penal Code in its article Article 379.1. In fact, it is already considered a crime to exceed the limit at 80 km / h and this driver did it at 100 km / h.

Thus, he could face jail terms of three to six months, a fine of six to twelve months, community service of between 31 and 90 days and the withdrawal of driving license between one and four years.

To this is added the speeding ticket, which in this case is the maximum when exceeding the speed allowed beyond 151 km / h: that is, a very serious penalty that involves 600 euros and six points less than the card.

Similarly, the agents consider that the motorist also carried out a reckless driving, which also translates into prison sentences, from six to months to two years, and again the withdrawal of the driving license between one and six years. Everything indicates that he will be left without driving sports cars for a long time.

As detailed, he rented the Mercedes-AMG GT at a vehicle rental company on the Costa del Sol: that same day the Local Police arrested other drivers driving “high-end cars at high speeds.”

