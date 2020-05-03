The Volkswagen ID.4 will be the next electric car in the Volkswagen ID family, after, yes, the launch of the ID.3. Under normal conditions, we would have seen the first live images of the Volkswagen ID.4 at the last New York Auto Show, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to be canceled. Volkswagen then published the first images of this new electric SUV and now we have met its brother with “coupe” style bodywork.

An Instagram user has found a prototype of the Volkswagen ID.4 on the road, which is finalizing its development phase, but in this case the car had a peculiarity: it was a Volkswagen ID.4 coupe, with a steeper drop in the roof, following the trend that started the BMW X6 last decade and is now offered in many models.

Although the prototype of the ID.4 coupe tries to camouflage itself with a completely black body, the similarities with the normal body are easily observed. For example, the waist line, with a marked ascending line from the middle of the rear window and door; the forms and separation of boot lid surfaces; as well as the curved volumes in the lower part of the doors, with black plastic moldings.

Prototype of the Volkswagen ID.4 coupe hunted in Germany.

At first glance they also share similar sizes and proportions, and the design of the black wheels of the prototype seems the same as that of the images published by Volkswagen (image below). To try to mislead, the prototype has simulated exhaust pipes that, logically, are not needed in an electric car.

What is different is the drop in the roof from the rear doors, which give it that ‘fastback’ look. At first glance it does not seem that it will affect the height available for passengers, although it will in the cargo space of the trunk.

This ID.4 coupe also sports a spoiler on the edge of the boot, which tries to bring a plus of sportsmanship to the whole. We do not know if this coupe body will be offered exclusively in the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX that the manufacturer has planned, a more performance version of the model, or if it will be a body that will be offered with several engines.

Advancement of the electric Volkswagen ID.4. | Image: Volkswagen

The future Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will be the first model of the brand to receive this name, which will differentiate the most performance electric cars from the German manufacturer. The most powerful ID.4 will have all-wheel drive and two electric motors, one on each axis, with a total power of 300 hp and 450 Nm of torque. As in ID.3, it will be possible to choose between several sizes for the battery, the largest of which will offer up to 500 kilometers of autonomy.

Source: Instagram (ibrahim_mohammad_i via wilcoblok)

