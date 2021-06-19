Hunted a mysterious Ford GT prototype with more radical new aerodynamics

The chance sighting of a strange prototype of the Ford GT suggests that a new, more radical variant of the mid-engined sports car is already in development. This appears to have a more radical aerodynamic setup based on elements of the track-only variant of the model.

The end of the production of the Ford GT, the mid-engined sports car of the American firm and which is assembled by Multimatic at its Markham plant, in Ontario, Canada, is nearing the end. So it is very likely that a special farewell edition of the model appears and this mysterious prototype sighted seems to be the first evidence of such a version.

This strange prototype has been hunted on the road and has a somewhat different setup to that of the rest of known street variants of the carbon sports car, as it mounts a very different aerodynamic kit composed of elements of different variants of the Ford GT.

Ford GT MkII.

These images are the result of a casual sighting on the road and have been posted by user Reed Miller in a Facebook group. They show a street copy of the Ford GT with the Upper chimney type air intake and the front gills of the track variant of the model, the limited-edition Ford GT MkII, though it also features items in the 2021 Studio Collection limited series.

Ford officials have already confirmed that this vehicle does not belong to them, however, the license plate is clearly from a manufacturer. So that the prototype could belong to the special vehicles division of Multimatic (Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations or MSVO), Ford’s partners in the GT project and precisely those responsible for its manufacture.

Farewell limited edition?

It is more than evident that we are facing a registered prototype and therefore corresponding a street version, so it would not be surprising that Ford or Multimatic have decided to create a new, more extreme edition taking elements from other variants of the model. Although the presence of these accessories could well be provisional.