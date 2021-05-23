“Hungry” They call Belinda and Christian Nodal “ugly plebs”

“Hungry” Belinda and Christian Nodal are called “ugly plebs” | Instagram

Singer Belinda received strong insults from a photographer who exploded calling her “hungry” and asked her to have a child, Tizoc’s fury even splashed on his own Christian nodal who he called “ugly mob” Who was it?

The photographer, identified as Antonio Tizoc, launched himself to the jugular against Belinda to whom he dedicated a series of insults and severe criticism in which he even involved the partner of the artist of Spanish origin, Christian nodal.

He even dared to suggest to the “pop star“That he had a son, this, in the middle of a discriminatory speech that referred to an economic issue, the video that quickly circulated on social networks has caused great controversy.

“What a barbarian Belinda! Hopefully that ugly mob will make him a son so that he can turn out just as ugly as that man so that he can take away the money-hungry thing that can be seen … What an ugly case! “, Commented the photographer Tizoc in one of his Instagram stories.

The text from the photographer caused a wave of criticism from netizens who immediately claimed this character, which they say sought his “5 minutes of fame” by expressing himself so badly about the famous couple and particularly by discriminating against the “regional artist.”

The video was shared through the YouTube channel “La Mega GDL Radio”, where the press collaborator would be the target of some comments in which they ask to be sued for “hoci! C0n”

He is not their photographer … that is a narcophotographer who wants his 5 minutes of fame, read in one of the comments on the YouTube channel one of the many sites where this news circulated.

Surely, this would also outrage the “belifans” and fans of the acclaimed duo of the show, who have remained together for eight months after meeting on the reality show “La Voz” where they participated as judges.

There were just a few moments in which the photographer decided to use social networks to launch a strong criticism of the couple called the “nodeli” by their fans, however, when the user was devoured by the criticism, he decided to delete the publication .

Although in some comments, netizens took their criticism with humor, for some, they would not stop being “classist” and “racist”.

It would be the fans of the television actress, Belinda Peregrín Schüll and Christian Nodal who would also ask this person to apologize to the famous figures of the music scene in Mexico.

Although, until now little was known about this character, as described by the Terra site, Antonio Tizoc, would be hired by Emma Coronel, ex-wife of a well-known Sinaloa cartel leader, at one of his daughters’ parties, and in the same way He has portrayed other families that belong to this social circle.

So far, Belinda Peregrín and the “sonorense” have been the faithful admirers of the collaborator of the Netflix series “Welcome to Eden” who would come out to defend them against what they classified as “hurtful comments” from this Username.

The happy couple, who today again met in Spain after the “regional” traveled to Mexico for work commitments and to celebrate his mother on May 10, returned again to the old continent where the interpreter of “Luz without gravity “has remained for several months.

The romantic duo starred in a reunion that would leave a sweet taste in the mouth for those who faithfully follow in their footsteps and although they do not notice “signs of love” it is worth mentioning that this is not the first time they have faced comments from some “haters”.

In recent days it would have been Christian Nodal himself who asked on social networks that they will stop d3s3ar to end his relationship with the “coach” of “La Voz Senior”, the talented, Belinda Peregrín Schüll.